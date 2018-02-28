Homeland Security refutes Russian hacker reports

A media report out today from NBC said seven states election process was violated by Russian hackers during the 2016 Presidential election. Homeland Security refutes the report.

Still, Secretary of State John Merrell is concerned about continued efforts to hack into the country's election system. He tells WBRC Fox 6 News today Alabama is safe so far but realizes this is an ongoing fight.

Merrill said in 2016 Alabama's election machines were scanned but nothing was penetrated by hackers. Merrill was in Washington D.C. just last week. He met with the head of Homeland Security and had a classified briefing by the FBI, Homeland Security and counter intelligence about hacking efforts. Merrill has said it's difficult to hack into Alabama's election machines because they are not connected by the internet. But he says this is a problem his office and others across the nation have to stay on top of every day.

"The threat is real. People need to be in a position to understand we are being diligent. We are working hard to make sure we are protecting the integrity of the election system in the state of Alabama." Merrill said.

Again, Alabama was not on the list of states the latest report names as having been penetrated by Russian Hackers. Homeland Security again says there is no evidence Russian hacker successfully manipulated the 2016 presidential election.

