FIRST ALERT: Strong or severe storms remain possible to the north through the early evening

A few pesky storms have managed to pop up to the west of I-65 and north of I-20 and some have grown to severe levels. Strong or severe storms remain possible across this zone through 7 pm. A tornado can’t be ruled out but is not the primary threat. Wall clouds and weak rotation will accompany the storms and a potential for small hail and strong wind gusts up to 60 mph.

A slight chance remains up north for a shower or storm tonight otherwise most areas remain rain-free. Temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Rain and storms along a cold front arrive a little later now tomorrow and that will mean a couple of things. First off, the chance for rain doesn’t arrive until after sunrise to the northwest and takes until the late morning and early afternoon to arrive southeast which will allow for increased instability. Strong wind gusts will be possible with the storms that move into Chilton to Cleburne counties and points southeast. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s northwest and 70s southeast as well.

Rain exits on Thursday night and we have three days in a row of dry weather to look forward to. If you have been holding off outdoor projects or working on the lawn well you won’t have to.

FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy frost on Saturday and Sunday morning, especially east. Temperatures in the 30s to start and 60s to finish and sunshine will be abundant!

Shower chance looks to return early next week and temperatures at night moderate a bit.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.