Rickwood Classic scheduled for late May

The Rickwood Classic is officially back.

After last year's game was canceled due to structural renovations to the Rickwood Field, the Birmingham Barons return to the 108-year-old ballpark for the 22nd annual game. It is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m. The Birmingham Barons will play the Chattanooga Lookouts.

This year's special guest for the game will be former Southern Leaguer and 1978 World Series MVP Bucky Dent. Dent was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 1970 MLB Draft in the sixth round. He was traded to the Yankees in 1977 and went on to win three World Series titles.

"We are so excited to return to Rickwood Field in May for this iconic game," Barons president and GM Jonathan Nelson said. "Fans travel from all over the nation for the Rickwood Classic, which is a testament to the city of Birmingham's preservation of this historic ballpark. We're so thankful for the Friends of Rickwood for allowing us to step back in time to celebrate America's pastime."

The theme for this year's game is the "Fabulous Fifties," when the Birmingham team was affiliated with the New York Yankees from 1953-56. The team will wear throwback gray uniforms and hats with text in the vintage Yankees' navy blue script that will be auctioned off to benefit the Friends of Rickwood and their effort to preserve the ballpark. Dent will be available for autographs during the game.

Tickets for the Rickwood Classic are available now on barons.com and by phone at 205-988-3200. They can also be purchased at the Regions Field ticket office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

