Forever Families: Artavius

Artavius, born May 2003 is a strong athletic young man who enjoys being outside, flying his drone and playing football.

Upon meeting him, one will notice his exceptional manners and award-winning smile. Artavius longs to have a safe and secure forever home in a two parent household. He enjoys math and easily makes friends.

Artavius is described as loyal and caring.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.