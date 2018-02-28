FIRST ALERT Update: Rain and storm chances remain Wednesday, limited in coverage

I’m keeping a 30 percent chance for passing showers and maybe a storm Wednesday, especially north of I-20 and west of I-65. Temperatures will be all over the place and range from the 60s to the 70s, warmest southwest. We will see breaks of sunshine, especially southwest.



The threat for severe storms stays to our west, but if you have travel plans into Mississippi or Arkansas then you need to stay weather away and keep up with alerts through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Be sure your settings for location says "follow me."



Slight chance up north for a shower tonight, otherwise most areas remain rain-free. Temperatures fall back into the 60s.



Rain and storms along a cold front arrive a little later tomorrow and that will mean a couple of things. First off, the chance for rain doesn’t arrive until after sunrise to the northwest and takes until the late morning and early afternoon to arrive southeast which will allow for increased instability.



Strong wind gusts will be possible with the storms that move into Chilton to Cleburne counties and points southeast. Second, temperatures will be in the lower 60s northwest and 70s southeast as well. Rain exits on Thursday night and we have three days in a row of dry weather to look forward to. If you have been holding off outdoor projects or working on the lawn, well you won’t have to.

FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy frost on Saturday and Sunday morning, especially east. Temperatures in the 30s to start and 60s to finish and sunshine will be abundant!



Shower chance looks to return early next week and temperatures at night moderate a bit.

