Hemingway Florentine

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons canola Oil

8 oz. wt. Grouper, filet

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

¼ cup white wine

1 tablespoon capers

¼ Cup tomatoes, diced ½ inch

2 oz. wt. Butter, unsalted, cubed 1 inch

½ Each Lemon

Sautéed Spinach:

2 oz. wt Butter, unsalted

5 oz. wt. Spinach, fresh

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/8 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Parmesan, Reggiano, grated

¼ Teaspoon Parsley, fresh, chopped

Directions:

Pre-heat sauté pan with oil over medium heat, season Grouper with Kosher salt and pepper mix. Carefully add to sauté pan - skin side up

Sear 1 minute.

Flip fish and continue to cook until medium. DO NOT OVERCOOK. FISH SHOULD BE VERY MOIST AND NOT CRISPY ON THE OUTSIDE.

Remove fish from pan & keep warm. Add white wine, capers & tomatoes, reduce by half.

While reducing, in another pre-heated sauté pan, add and cook spinach until tender and hot. Season with Kosher salt and black pepper and toss to coat. DO NOT OVERCOOK. Be sure to coat all ingredients with butter and salt and pepper mix.

Add butter & ½ squeezed lemon to the reduced white wine. Slowly whisk in the butter, piece by piece until melted. The sauce will thicken to a creamy consistency.

Remove and drain sautéed spinach, pile in bowl. In center place fish seared side up leaning on top of the spinach. Pour sauce over fish and garnish with Reggiano parmesan and parsley.

