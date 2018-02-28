Man, 24, killed in wreck on Messer Airport Highway

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash on Messer Airport Highway Wednesday morning. (Source: WBRC Video)

A single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 24-year-old man, according to Birmingham police.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Messer Airport Highway. The vehicle left the road and hit a brick pillar.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he died.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

