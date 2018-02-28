Jacksonville State basketball player reunited with mom in tournament surprise

Edita Gigiene had not seen her son, JSU center Norbertas Gigaa, since he left Lithuania for the United States over five years ago. (Source: Jacksonville State University)

As the Jacksonville State men’s basketball team prepares to play in this week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament beginning on Thursday, the Gamecocks may have a little more pep in their steps.

On Tuesday night, JSU center Norbertas Giga received the surprise of his life, and it’s helped motivate the team to play their best.

As the Gamecocks were looking over game film on Tuesday night in a hotel room in Evansville, IN, Nortbertas’ mother surprised him by walking into the room.

The catch? Edita Gigiene had not seen her son since he left Lithuania for the United States over 5 years ago. Norbertas was unsure of what was happening until he saw his mother smiling, tears rolling down her face.

Edita has never seen her son play basketball in America but will do so later this week. She hopes to be the Gamecocks’ good luck charm as JSU looks for a second straight OVC Tourney title and an Automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to Jacksonville State for the video, and as they say at JSU, “Go Cocks!”

