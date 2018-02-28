What to Stream the Weekend of March 2

By Keisha Hatchett, Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

By Keisha Hatchett, Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.



By Keisha Hatchett,

Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. UnReal

This fictional look behind the scenes of a Bachelor-type dating show called Everlasting returns for an exhilarating (and bounce back) third season. Caitlin Fitzgerald stars as Everlasting's first female suitor, and she's described as an Elon Musk-like tech entrepreneur unwilling to let producers Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby) control her narrative. If you missed the season premiere on Feb. 26, you can stream it now on Lifetime's website. You can also catch up on the first two seasons via Hulu.

2. The Looming Tower

Based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book of the same name, the upcoming Hulu original explores the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA may have inadvertently cleared the way for the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. The series stars Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, Alec Baldwin and Tahar Rahim. Stream it on Hulu beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28.

3. Atlanta

Donald Glover's critically-acclaimed series loosely based on his childhood returns for a Season 2. The new season is called Robbin' Season, which refers to a time when people get desperate about how to provide for their families with Christmas quickly approaching. The show will experience a small time-jump and play around with time over the course of the season. The second season premieres Thursday, March 1 at 10/9c on Fox. If you can't watch it live, stream it on the FXNOW app.

4. The Good Fight

Lawyers are under attack in Season 2 as clients start killing off their legal counselors. Things hit close to home for Diane's (Christine Baranski) new firm which is also receiving death threats. As tensions build from the psychological warfare, Diane will go head-to-head with the firm's new partner Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald), the ex-wife of (Delroy Lindo). Season 2 heads to CBS All Access on Sunday, March 4.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)

Other Links From TVGuide.com