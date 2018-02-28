Mickey: Scattered showers Wednesday

A single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 24-year-old man, according to Birmingham police.More >>
As the Jacksonville State men’s basketball team prepares to play in this week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament beginning on Thursday, the Gamecocks may have a little more pep in their steps.More >>
An 18-year-old from Gardendale has been named the state's top volunteer. Grayson Phillips has Spina bifida. He enjoys the outdoors and understands the struggles others go through when they want to be out hunting and fishing. "My project was founding the Outdoor Ability Foundation. And what we do is we help give chairs like this or any adaptive equipment to disabled outdoors man so they can enjoy the outdoors," says Phillips. "I sent in an application to The Prude...More >>
Mickey has your forecast for Feb. 28, 2018More >>
Crews are working to put out two house fires in the Ensley area this morning.More >>
