Mickey: Scattered showers Wednesday

We begin the morning with rain for some and clouds for others.

We start out in the 50s in most locations.

Expect highs today to top out near 70 with scattered showers throughout the day.

Expect occasional gusty winds over 20 mph. Thunderstorm chances will remain high tonight through Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the area. We are monitoring this setup, but at this point severe weather is not expected.

During the afternoon Thursday, we expect to see temperatures fall into the 50s. Thursday night looks chilly with overnight lows around 40.

Get ready for some gorgeous weather for the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

It is possible we could see a little frost on Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mild and sunny.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will return again on Monday.

