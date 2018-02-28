2 early morning house fires reported in Ensley - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 early morning house fires reported in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working to put out two house fires in the Ensley area this morning. 

The first is in a vacant house in the 3500 block of Avenue S near Warrior Road. No injuries were reported. 

The second is in the 1800 block of 47th Street, which is a couple of blocks away from the first fire. 

This story is developing. 

