Some of you might have already noticed, but allergy season is already here, even before spring begins.

One nurse we talked to said she's already seeing more allergy sufferers coming in complaining of runny noses, itchy eyes, and congestion.

She recommended changing your AC filters to get rid of dust that built up during the winter from blowing through your house.

She said the milder winter and spring-like weather aren't helping.

"I do think we're going to just keep allergies angry and we're going to have to just step up and try to do what we can at home," said ENT Associates of Alabama, P.C. Allergy Nurse Libby McCormick. "And if that doesn't work, come see our doctors."

McCormick suggested using over-the-counter nasal sprays, and if those don't help, go to the doctor to see if you're a candidate for an allergy treatment.

