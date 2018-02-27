Cullman Co. father begs for improvements after daughter dies at park

A Cullman County father held back tears as he begged for the off-roading facility where his daughter died to improve the safety at the park.

Hannah Bates, 21, was killed Saturday in an accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park.

Her father alleged alcohol could have been the reason behind his daughter's accident, and other deadly accidents at the park, including one last April that killed two people.

At a Cullman County commission meeting Tuesday, Hannah's father Lionel Bates begged commissioners to make safety improvements.

He said alcohol is one of the major issues at the park.

He said the staff drink, and he questioned what safety equipment was in place, and what kind of medical staff was available.

"It's terrible what's been allowed to go on down there," he said. "And I'm sorry for some of the other families that have lost their children. But if you could wear these shoes, you would have a whole lot different understanding."

Commissioners approved stricter rules including no coolers allowed, visitors must wear their seat belts and safety harnesses, and the speed limit in the parking lot will be reduced.

The park has been closed since Hannah's accident on Saturday, and will reopen Thursday.

We've reached out to the park and have not heard back.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.