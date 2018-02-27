Guns rights group feels NRA boycott may backfire

Local guns rights groups feel the National Rifle Association boycott movement might backfire.



Eddie Fulmer with Bama Carry says some people automatically blame the NRA for tragic shootings around the country like the recent one in south Florida.



He says some blame an object, like a gun, instead of the person who committed the crime.



Fulmer believes companies that boycott the NRA may face boycotts of their own.

"In reality, I don't think any kind of a boycott on the NRA by someone that gives a five or ten percent is going to make a hill of beans. They are fighting at the wrong thing,” Fulmer said.



Some of the high-profile companies that have ended discounts for NRA members include Hertz, MetLife, Delta and American Airlines.



Those companies made the decision in response to threats of consumers boycotting the companies for their support of the gun lobbying group. The NRA calls the move a "shameful display of cowardice."



