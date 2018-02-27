Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Madison County

The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in locating an escaped inmate.

23-year-old Kelvin Scruggs was last seen at his assigned job location in Madison County on Tuesday night around 8:20 p.m.

Scruggs is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a red tobaggan, black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes with red trim.

He was convicted of assault in the first degree.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the police or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

