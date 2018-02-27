Study shows SNAP benefits not enough to pay for a meal

$1.86.

Could you make a meal with that?

A new study finds that's the maximum SNAP benefit per meal for many low-income families in Alabama and across the U.S.



But it’s not enough for some, like Kathundra Nevett.

“I purchase this every month from the meat market--packs of meat like this. They run $2.73 and you get 2, 4, about 8 short thighs,” she said, pointing to a pack of meat inside her apartment in the Tom Brown housing community.



Nevett considers herself a conscientious shopper as she is always looking for sales and is always comparing prices.



She has to do that considering her budget.



Every month she receives about $868 dollars in SNAP benefits to feed her family of six, including three teenage boys.



“Actually, some people think it's enough, but it's not enough,” Nevett says.



A recent study from the group Urban Institute found the average cost of a low-income meal is $2.36, but that the maximum SNAP benefit per meal is only $1.86.



“It was never designed to take care of all of a family's food needs.



It's called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and that's exactly what it means--that it's a supplement,” says Barry Spear, the spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Human Resources, which administers the funds that are given by the federal government.



“The program anticipates most people will be working or have some other form of income,” Spear explains.



But about 37-percent of those receiving benefits in Alabama have no other means of income.



Kathundra Nvett gets social security benefits and child support, but she lost her job about six months ago when her daughter developed a health issue.



She wants to do full time work and she works side jobs now to bring in extra income.



Still, she says, it's tough.



“It's frustrating. It's disappointing.”



