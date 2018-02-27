Mother of fatal crash victim has advice for drivers

Tatnisha Reynolds has advice for drivers after losing her daughter and nephew in fatal crashes (Source: WBRC)

The Jefferson County coroner released new numbers from the weekend, and there were a startling number of fatal crashes.

Four in just two days, to be exact.

Harry Bailey, of Trussville was killed when the coroner said he turned into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Green Springs and West Valley.

Now the family and friends of Bailey and all these deadly crash victims are left to pick up the pieces.

We spoke with someone who knows all to well how hard that is.

"It still feels like March the 27th all over again," said Tatnisha Reynolds. "Every 27th of the month, it's really hard for me. It's really hard."

It's been 11 months since Reynolds lost her daughter Derenesha, 19, in a car accident on Lakeshore Parkway.

Now Kade, Derensha's son, and a pin with a picture of Derensha printed on it are all Reynolds has to remember her child.

"This is a tough journey," she said. "I have lost several people in my life. But losing a child? Losing a child is the unimaginable."

And less than a month ago, Reynolds' nephew DeMarcus Avery was also killed in a car accident.

"They're happening like clockwork now. I mean they're happening so, so much more now," said Reynolds.

And just this weekend, four wrecks in Jefferson county claimed four lives.

Three Friday and one Saturday.

"It hits home like a ton of bricks," Reynolds said. "It just pierces my heart to know another mother is about to go down this road that I have been down for 11 months."

Reynolds said she hopes her story of tragic loss will resonate with drivers before they crank up their cars and hit the road.

"Don't be on your cell phones, don't be texting, or looking at others, Snap-chatting, doing all these things that you're not supposed to be doing while driving a car," she said. "The roads need to have your undivided attention, and the people around you, so you can drive for them and yourself also."

And the number one rule, state troopers said, is wearing your seat belt.

As for Reynolds, she said the best piece of advice she can give to families of crash victims is to lean and depend on God.

