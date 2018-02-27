Mind Changers opens up new after school center in Tuscaloosa

A mentoring group in Tuscaloosa opens a new after school center Tuesday in the hopes to keep children out of trouble.



Mind Changers wants to close the achievement gap for students struggling with reading, so they need more books donated.

The Center has literacy areas, relaxation rooms and enrichment labs opened Monday-Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.



“I was hoping the kids will get involved and get off the streets and stay out of trouble and just realize this facility is for them, to be a resource for them, to be advocates for them, to give a place where they can feel safe,” said Rodney Pelt, Mind Changers CEO.



Mind Changers still needs help with operation costs for the center.



Click on this link on here if you'd like to donate http://www.mindchangers1.org.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.