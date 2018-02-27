Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

(Source: University of Alabama) (Source: University of Alabama)

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

The Gators (19-11, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) held the slumping Crimson Tide (17-13, 8-9) to 30 percent shooting in their fourth straight defeat.

The Gators were hot by comparison, hitting 48 percent (27 of 56). Both teams are nursing NCAA Tournament hopes in the regular season's final week, but only Florida is coming close to playing like it.

Hudson made 9 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers. Egor Koulechov scored 15 points and KeVaughn Allen 13 for the Gators, who led by as many as 28 points.

Chris Chiozza had nine rebounds and four assists, tying Erving Walker's school record of 547 set from 2008-12

The Tide made just four first-half field goals and finished 18 of 60. Florida committed just six turnovers while forcing 15.

Alabama's Collin Sexton didn't have a basket in the first half but finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Braxton Key scored 11 and was the only Tide player making shots for a while, though they were few and far between.

Alabama flirted with season lows in both points and shooting percentage.

Walk-on Lawson Schaffer played much of the second half for Alabama.

The Gators capitalized on a huge Alabama drought to build a 37-18 halftime lead. The Tide missed 19 straight field goal attempts over span of 14 minutes, 28 seconds. Key accounted for all five Alabama baskets over a 21-minute span.

Hudson had just six points in the first meeting, a lopsided Tide win in Gainesville.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: Won its second straight after a three-game losing streak, both against teams from Alabama. Entered the week in a four-way tie for third in the SEC. Has won 13 of the past 15 meetings.

Alabama: Losing streak has severely damaging its once-solid NCAA Tournament hopes. Made just 4 of 30 field goals (13 percent) before the half.

UP NEXT

Florida closes the regular season Saturday against No. 23 Kentucky.

Alabama visits Texas A&M on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • LSU athletic director responds to report about FBI probe docs into college basketball

    LSU athletic director responds to report about FBI probe docs into college basketball

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-02-23 21:29:23 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-02-23 21:39:37 GMT
    LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)
    LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)

    New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.

    More >>

    New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.

    More >>

  • Watch: Will Muschamp goes crazy after win over Tennessee

    Watch: Will Muschamp goes crazy after win over Tennessee

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:27 PM EST2018-02-27 19:27:00 GMT
    South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
    South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)South Carolina's Chris Lammons breaks up what would have been the game-winning touchdown as Tennessee's Brandon Johnson can't make the catch during fourth-quarter action in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

    Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee. 

    More >>

    Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee. 

    More >>

  • Swearinger brings back Gamecock greats for charity hoops contest

    Swearinger brings back Gamecock greats for charity hoops contest

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-02-27 19:26:58 GMT
    (Source: The Big Spur)(Source: The Big Spur)
    (Source: The Big Spur)(Source: The Big Spur)

    D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.

    More >>

    D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.

    More >>
    •   

  • AlabamaMore>>

  • Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

    Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-28 02:21:26 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Alabama football hires two new assistant coaches

    Alabama football hires two new assistant coaches

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:58 PM EST2018-02-22 22:58:36 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line. 

    More >>

    Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line. 

    More >>

  • Johnson expects Collin Sexton to play vs. Arkansas

    Johnson expects Collin Sexton to play vs. Arkansas

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-23 21:44:32 GMT
    Collin Sexton at Alabama basketball practice. (Source: WBRC video)Collin Sexton at Alabama basketball practice. (Source: WBRC video)

    Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

    More >>

    Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly