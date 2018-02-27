Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A State=

Semifinal=

Hillcrest-Evergreen 74, Lauderdale County 48

Plainview 73, American Christian Academy 55

4A State=

Semifinal=

Cordova 46, Andalusia 39

Madison Academy 49, Greensboro 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

3A State=

Semifinal=

Lauderdale County 59, T.R. Miller 45

Pisgah 76, Midfield 74

4A State=

Semifinal=

Deshler 70, St. James 34

Madison Academy 72, Greensboro 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

