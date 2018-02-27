Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
3A State=
Semifinal=
Hillcrest-Evergreen 74, Lauderdale County 48
Plainview 73, American Christian Academy 55
4A State=
Semifinal=
Cordova 46, Andalusia 39
Madison Academy 49, Greensboro 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
3A State=
Semifinal=
Lauderdale County 59, T.R. Miller 45
Pisgah 76, Midfield 74
4A State=
Semifinal=
Deshler 70, St. James 34
Madison Academy 72, Greensboro 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
