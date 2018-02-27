Alabama lawmakers push to arm school security volunteers

By MALLORY MOENCH

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.

Rep. Allen Farley, a Republican and former police officer, introduced the bill last Thursday. It replicates a local law in north Alabama's Franklin County from 2013. The local law sponsor Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, a Republican, said it was needed because rural schools couldn't afford security officers and emergency response time could be 30 minutes. It's not clear whether the law is actually being implemented, though, because the school district won't confirm numbers of armed guards for security reasons.

Heath Grimes, superintendent of Russellville City Schools in Franklin County, originally opposed the local law but now supports an individual school's choice to arm guards. He doubted, though, whether it was the most effective safety measure.

