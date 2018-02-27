Study shows more teens sexting

Listen up parents because this is disturbing. Research shows more pre-teens and teens are sexting.



According to this study done by JAMA Pediatrics, 1 in 4 teens are sexting. Some even as young as 11-years-old.



Lt. Brian Gilham works for Vestavia Hills Police Department and he says he always gives parents the same advice,“treat the internet and cell phones as you would a door or window. In all practicality that is what they are and can even be more dangerous."

Because they virtually let people into your child’s rooms without your permission.



In this study it shows teens and preteens participating in sexting which could include sending nude photos.

Lt. Gilham warns, once you send the picture you can’t get it back and you don't have any control on where it is sent. Afterwards, the biggest concern is the possibility of the pictures being spread to other people.



If your teen is on the other end of the phone receiving the message and sends it to a friend, that could be a felony.

“If you are sending that information to a friend or sending that information via social media then that in itself is child pornography," Lt. Gilham says, "in some of the worst cases they have to register as a sex offender."

