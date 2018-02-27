Adamson Ford wants to invite you to its 100-year celebration

Adamson Ford has called Birmingham home for 100 years! In honor of the milestone, Adamson Ford invites you and the whole family to join in the celebration.
The event is being hosted by Adamson Ford on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s free to the public and everyone is welcome. This is a dog-friendly event too!
Activities include moonwalks, face painting, fun games with prizes, and music by DJ K-Touch.
Raffle drawings will be going on every hour for a chance to win a 42" flat screen TV.
The following food trucks will also be on-site for purchase:
Adamson Ford is located at 1922 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233.
Hope to see everyone there!
This content is sponsored by Adamson Ford.
