Alabama lands near the bottom in new report ranking all 50 states

U.S. News has released their rankings of each 50 states for 2018. The good news for Alabama – they rank higher than last year. The bad news – it’s still in towards the bottom of the list.

Where does Alabama rank?

The Best States rankings from U.S. News & World Report uses 77 metrics across eight categories to sort the states. Overall, Alabama finished 46th, placing them ahead of West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

That ranking is higher than last year for the Yellowhammer state. Alabama finished 47th in 2017.

Breaking down the 8 categories

Below you’ll see just how Alabama performed across each of the eight categories used for the rankings. Next to each one you’ll see how each section is weighted towards the overall score.

Health Care: 16.1%

Alabama’s ranking in health care matches the overall standing. The state comes in at 46. Coming in at #1 is Hawaii.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Education: 15.5%

Alabama lands at 47th for Education. Massachusetts claimed the top spot in this category.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Economy: 14.4%

Alabama jumps out of the 40’s in this category. The state landed at 38th in economy. You’ll need to head out west to find the state that reached #1. Colorado takes the crown for this category.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Opportunity: 13.4%

Based off this report, Alabama is not the land of opportunity if seems. The state ranks at 48th, beating out only Mississippi and Louisiana. On the other end of the spectrum, New Hampshire finished first.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Infrastructure: 12.5%

Alabama’s second-best ranking comes in the Infrastructure category, where the state landed at #32. Iowa was ranked first.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Crime & Corrections: 10.6%

Alabama lands in the 40’s once again, this time at #43. Maine finished first in this category.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Fiscal Stability: 9.5%

Alabama’s best ranking in the report is Fiscal Stability. The Heart of Dixie ends up right in the heart of the rankings, coming in at 25th. Utah finished first.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Quality of Life: 8.1%

Alabama lands at #35 for Quality of Life. If you want to move to the state that ranked first then you’d need to head north, to North Dakota.

See the full rankings and a look at the criteria here.

Best State Rankings

So who was the top performer this year? Coming in at #1 was Iowa.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.