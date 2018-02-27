Jefferson County sheriff announces shutting down four drug houses

A total of 17 guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and everything from pills to heroin is what Sheriff Mike Hale laid out in front of the media Tuesday.



The items are the result of the arrests of four alleged drug dealers from four drug houses.

"I know that opioids and fentanyl are a national drug crisis. But any drug house, in your neighborhood, in mine, is an immediate crisis," said Hale.



Deputies made the busts in areas across Jefferson County over the past month.

"It's just a dirty nasty business," said Hale.



The sheriff estimates that about 80 percent of all crimes stem from drugs.

Taking these items off the street makes them safer.



"It's not good for the neighborhood. Look at the fire power. Drug dealers we know rob other drug dealers. It's just not what you want in your neighborhood. It's not what the kids in the neighborhood need to see," said Hale.

However, the sheriff also feels that it’s important to point out that some of the drug users once got their drugs legally.



"There is a link between prescription opioids and heroin. If they can't get the pain killers, they are going to switch to the heroin," said Hale.



