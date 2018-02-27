No one seriously injured following Hoover City School bus accident

Hoover Fire Department says a Hoover City School bus was involved in an accident with a postal truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the bus driver sustained minor injuries. Only one student was on the bus and was not injured. The driver of the postal truck was also uninjured.

The accident occurred on South Shades Crest Road at Canyon Lane.

Hoover police continue to investigate the accident.

