Club Blu Nightlife Lounge, formerly named Onyx Lounge, allowed to stay open after homicide

A controversial Birmingham nightclub will be allowed to stay open, months after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot.

The Birmingham City Council did not take any action against the former Onyx Lounge, now called Club Blu Nighlife Lounge, during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Club owners were given four months to make changes mandated by the city council, or risk losing their license. The "corrective action plan" included more security, cutting down on noise, adjusting hours to close earlier and helping clear customers from the property once the club closed.

Club owner Keith Davis told the council he has hired extra officers, installed metal detectors and ID scanners, and the club is now closing earlier.

“By standards I think we are doing what we are supposed to do, above and beyond what we are required to do,” said Davis.

The council also heard from the club owners and concerned community members who say the club is still a problem, despite the changes.

City investigators say no criminal reports or complaints have been filed against the club.

Council President Valerie Abbott said the club stills needs to work on reducing noise. Owners say they are working on building a noise-reducing fence, and welcome input from their neighborhood.

“We are welcoming neighbors to come out and work with us and tell us what they want us to do and what they expect of us, and we have no problem complying with that,” said Davis.

