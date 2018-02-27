Mayor Woodfin proposes Delta Airlines come to the Magic City

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin makes it clear he would like Delta Airlines to relocate from Atlanta to the Magic City.

The Georgia legislature blocked a $40 million tax break because the airline broke ties with the NRA.



This was Mayor Woodfin's tweet....."Hey @Delta you know in mathematics, Delta represents the change in something, e.g. HQ. Let's chat. # BHM”

"Decades ago, Birmingham lost out on the opportunity to be home to Delta Airlines because we made our own mistakes. Today, I'm stressing that it's a new day in our community and that Birmingham is open for business," Woodfin said.



Bill Lundy and his family are off on a vacation. Lundy is a frequent flyer and he would appreciate more Delta connections in Birmingham. "It would absolutely change my life. I commute through Delta every single week and having to go through Atlanta would add two to three hours," Lundy said.



Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens has doubts but likes what he hears from the mayor.

"It’s always exciting when we have new opportunities come about and this just appeared, " Stephens said.



Stephens says the county is willing to do whatever it takes to land a major economic development opportunity for Birmingham and the county.

"We had a similar opportunity back in the sixties and the plane flew to Atlanta. Hopefully it's a two way trip. Maybe we can make that plan make a return trip," Stephens said.



Lundy agrees. "So my family behind me would really appreciate the opportunity flying straight out of Birmingham. Not to mention travelers week in and week out with important business meeting," Lundy said.

The Birmingham Business Alliance did not comment on the Mayor's tweet. WBRC Fox6 News reached out to Delta for comment also and have yet to hear from them.



