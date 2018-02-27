Express Oil reopening in Fairfield after tornado damage

Express Oil is about to make a big comeback in Fairfield after a tornado destroyed the business back in June.

The company and other businesses off of Aaron Aronov Drive took a big hit.

"When it finally got here, it was very scary. I didn't know if any of my guys got hurt or nothing like that," Tommy Rogers, Express Oil Manager said.



None of Roger’s employees were injured as the tornado hit suddenly without warning. It took nine months of reconstruction. The company's insurance covered all of the damages.

"Feeling love. I love it. Just can't wait to get back in Fairfield and serve and help everybody. That is what I've been doing for the last 14 years,”Rogers said.



The KFC restaurant next door is open for business again, as is the ABC Store around the corner. Rogers said they could have rebuilt elsewhere but he and the company wanted to come back to the city.

"We are dedicated to Fairfield. This is my home. We are not going ever leave Fairfield," Rogers said.



Fairfield is struggling financially and citizens appreciate companies willing to stick with the city.

"Everybody needs to get together. See what we can do about getting Fairfield back. It's not a bad neighborhood for real," Maria Smith, Fairfield resident said.

Express Oil hopes to be open in a week or so.



