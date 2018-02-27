DCH Regional Medical Center sees decrease in the number of confirmed flu cases

Officials with Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center say flu season the intense flu season we've experienced for months appears to be wearing down.

The hospital experienced a huge drop in flu cases recently.

"The numbers for last week show there was a 67 percent drop in the number of people who came to our Emergency Departments with flu-like symptoms," according to hospital spokesman Brad Fisher.

Fisher explained last week, just 500 people came to the hospital for what may have been the flu.

The week before that, the number was closer to 800.

Less than 100 of the 489 people who were tested last week for the flu tested positive for the illness.

That's a drop for three straight weeks at both hospitals DCH runs in the Tuscaloosa area.

And fewer people with the flu are in the hospital too.

"As of today, we have 3. A month ago we had more than 20," Fisher went on to say.

The Governor's Office declared a statewide public health emergency due to the high number of flu cases several months ago.

Fisher said as of right now, that emergency had not been rescinded.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.