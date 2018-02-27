Alabama settles portion of lawsuit over student suicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama has settled a lawsuit filed by the parents of a Texas woman who killed herself after reporting a sexual assault as a student.

A statement released Tuesday by the school and the parents of Megan Rondini says Alabama is committing $250,000 to a center that helps victims of sexual assault. The university will spend another $150,000 by the end of 2019 to add workers to address sexual misconduct.

Rondini will be awarded a degree posthumously, and the school will provide $50,000 for a scholarship in her name.

Rondini's parents filed suit last year claiming their daughter killed herself in 2016 after being sexually assaulted while attending Alabama in 2015. The suit contends officials mishandled the claims.

A deputy is asking a judge to dismiss claims against him and other law enforcement.

