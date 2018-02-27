Senate approves state employee raise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.

Senators on Tuesday voted 28-1 to approve a three percent pay raise for state employees. The bill now goes to the Alabama House of Representatives for debate.

State employees have not had a cost-of-living increase since 2008. However, they have had merit raises.

Republican Sen. Clyde Chambliss of Prattville said the raise had been a long time in coming, but noted the state had been through some difficult financial times.

Lawmakers this session are also expected to approve a two-and-a-half percent cost-of-living raise for teachers and public education employees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.