Shooting survivor's father admits email changes in CNN spat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shooting survivor's father admits email changes in CNN spat

  • Shooting survivor's father admits email changes in CNN spatMore>>

  • The Latest: Superintendent says most students returned

    The Latest: Superintendent says most students returned

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:47 AM EST2018-02-28 12:47:52 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-02-28 20:32:32 GMT
    (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Volunteers hang banners around the perimeter of Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla., to welcome back students who will be returning to school Wednesday two weeks after the mass shooting that...(Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Volunteers hang banners around the perimeter of Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Fla., to welcome back students who will be returning to school Wednesday two weeks after the mass shooting that...
    One of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who has become a leader in an anti-assault weapon campaign says he felt scared when he saw a photo of a police officer armed with a rifle outside his school.More >>
    One of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who has become a leader in an anti-assault weapon campaign says he felt scared when he saw a photo of a police officer armed with a rifle outside his school.More >>

  • Site says YouTube dinged it for slamming shooting survivors

    Site says YouTube dinged it for slamming shooting survivors

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:27 PM EST2018-02-27 23:27:20 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-02-28 17:52:38 GMT
    YouTube temporarily suspends InfoWars for slamming Florida school shooting survivors.More >>
    YouTube temporarily suspends InfoWars for slamming Florida school shooting survivors.More >>

By BOB ELLER
Associated Press

The father of a Florida shooting survivor acknowledged Tuesday he omitted words in an email he sent media outlets accusing CNN of using scripted remarks at a town hall on guns and school safety.

Dozens of conservative websites called the network's Feb. 21 town hall forum scripted after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Colton Haab skipped the event and said the network had told him what question to ask. The websites call it proof the forum was slanted against gun rights. President Donald Trump tweeted about it on Friday, saying "Just like so much of CNN, Fake News!"

CNN countered with a release of email exchanges between producer Carrie Stevenson, Colton Haab and his father Glenn and accused Glenn Haab of deliberately altering email sent to Fox News and the Huffington Post.

"It is unfortunate that an effort to discredit CNN and the town hall with doctored emails has taken any attention away from the purpose of the event," the network said in a statement.

Glenn Haab told The Associated Press he omitted some words from the email but said he didn't do it on purpose.

"There was nothing malicious behind it," he said.

In one exchange, 17-year-old Colton Haab proposes several questions to ask at the town hall, including one on whether to arm teachers. His father, a Republican gun owner, later emailed Stevenson a four-page document with a roughly 700-word speech and a series of questions he said Colton wanted to ask.

Stevenson told the father the additional language he proposed was "way too long" and Colton would need to stick to the question "that he submitted." The words "that he submitted" were left off the email sent to Fox News and Huffington Post.

CNN said Stevenson had discussed which one of Colton's several questions to ask at the forum and they mutually agreed on one using his own words and a statement he made during another television appearance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Shooting at Florida high schoolShooting at a Florida high schoolMore>>

  • Trump invites lawmakers to talk school safety, guns

    Trump invites lawmakers to talk school safety, guns

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-28 05:27:37 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:41 PM EST2018-02-28 20:41:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>

  • Shooting survivor's father admits email changes in CNN spat

    Shooting survivor's father admits email changes in CNN spat

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-02-27 21:37:49 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-02-28 20:39:48 GMT
    Florida school shooting survivor's father admits email changes in spat with CNN over town hall questions.More >>
    Florida school shooting survivor's father admits email changes in spat with CNN over town hall questions.More >>

  • Defying the NRA, Dick's takes a harder line against guns

    Defying the NRA, Dick's takes a harder line against guns

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-02-28 13:07:33 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-02-28 20:38:36 GMT
    Dick's Sporting Goods says it will stop selling assault-style rifles at its stores following Florida school shooting.More >>
    Dick's Sporting Goods says it will stop selling assault-style rifles at its stores following Florida school shooting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly