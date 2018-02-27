Rondini family settles with UA following student's alleged sexual assault, suicide case

The University of Alabama (UA) states that Michael and Cindy Rondini and UA have jointly announce the claims asserted by the Rondinis against the University have been resolved. As part of that resolution, the Rondinis will dismiss their claims against UA.

This dismissal comes following former UA student Megan Rondini committing suicide after an alleged sexual assault. Her parents filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against employees of the school and members of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, claiming a mishandling of her allegations that led to the student taking her own life.

UA says the university is not paying any money to the Rondinis and, instead, is continuing its funding and support of efforts to address the issue of sexual assault on its campus and the community.

A joint statement on the resolution reads, in part:

The University and the Rondinis share the desire to eliminate sexual misconduct and, in the event it does occur, provide support to the victims and hold the perpetrators accountable. The University remains committed to these endeavors, and the University and the Rondinis worked collaboratively to develop additional ways the University can expand the reach of its efforts. In particular, in Megan Rondini’s honor, the University is undertaking the following: The University has committed $250,000 to the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, Inc. to provide facilities and services to aid and support victims of sexual assault. Additionally, University representatives are taking a key role in supporting the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center and building strong partnerships that will ensure its success.

The University currently has several programs to address issues associated with sexual misconduct. The University regularly assesses the programs and efforts in place to eliminate sexual misconduct from the campus community and to provide assistance to those who may be affected by alleged sexual misconduct. In furtherance of that, the University is committing an additional $150,000 by the end of 2019 to continue its efforts to add personnel to its team of employees dedicated to addressing issues associated with sexual misconduct.

The University is continually exploring new strategies and innovative technology that will enhance reporting systems and provide important data to the University so that it can better understand campus trends related to sexual misconduct.

Over the next five years, the University will contribute a total of $50,000 in a scholarship named after Megan Rondini. The scholarship will give preference to students focusing their studies at the University on biological sciences, veterinary studies, and/or STEM/MBA and a desire to promote gender equity in those fields.

The University will posthumously award Megan Rondini a magna cum laude B.S. degree with an accompanying certificate from the University’s Honors College dated May 2018.

Read the full joint statement at this link.

