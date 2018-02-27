FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb Tuesday night, continue through Thursday

I hope you enjoyed Tuesday because the rain machine is kicking into high gear again. We're expecting widespread rain later this evening and overnight. The best chances for wet weather will remain north of I-20 and after 9 pm. No severe storms are in the forecast. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid-50s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Expect occasional gusty winds over 20mph. Thunderstorm chances will remain high Wednesday night through Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the area. We are monitoring this setup, but at this point, severe weather is not expected. During the afternoon Thursday, we'll see temperatures fall into the 50s. Thursday night looks chilly with overnight lows around 40.

Get ready for some gorgeous weather for the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. It is possible we could see a little frost on Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday will be mild and sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will return again on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.