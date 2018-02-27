Murray State's Jonathan Stark named OVC player of the year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - Murray State guard Jonathan Stark has been named the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year after leading the Racers to the league's regular-season title.

Austin Peay's Matt Figger was named OVC coach of the year and Austin Peay's Terry Taylor was named freshman of the year Tuesday. Tennessee State's Christian Mekowulu is defensive player of the year.

Award winners were selected by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

First-team all-league selections include Belmont's Dylan Windler, Amanze Egekeze and Austin Luke, Austin Peay's Averyl Ugba and Taylor, Southeast Missouri's Denzel Mahoney, Eastern Kentucky's Nick Mayo and Murray State's Terrell Miller, Ja Morant and Stark.

The second team includes Mekowulu, Tennessee Tech's Curtis Phillips Jr., SIU Edwardsville's Jalen Henry, Jacksonville State's Malcolm Drumwright and Eastern Illinois' Montell Goodwin.

