Apple orders an M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller series - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Apple orders an M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller series

© iStockphoto / Jim Stars © iStockphoto / Jim Stars


By Keisha Hatchett,

Apple, the network that brought you Carpool Karaoke: The Series, is now setting its sights on horror.

The tech giant ordered M. Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller to series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While we don't know much about the new show -- including its title -- just yet, we do know that the first season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The series is created by from Tony Basgallop, the man behind such works as EastEnders and 24: Live Another Day, and Shyamalan will executive-produce.

This project marks Shyamalan's third foray into television after the Fox thriller Wayward Pines and the Tales From The Crypt reboot which is currently sitting in limbo at TNT.

Shyamalan is currently working on the movie Glass, the follow-up his big screen thrillers Unbreakable starring Bruce Willis and Split starring James McAvoy. Shyamalan is still best known for the 1999 horror classic The Sixth Sense.

Apple hasn't released any shows yet, and we don't even know anything about how it plans to release them, but the tech giant is on a spending spree acquiring content. In addition to the Shyamalan series, Apple is developing a drama series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as dueling morning show hosts, a sitcom starring Kristen Wiig, a true crime podcast adaptation starring Octavia Spencer (also produced by Witherspoon) and a reboot of Steven Spielberg's '80s sci-fi and fantasy anthology Amazing Stories.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

M. Night Shyamalan

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly