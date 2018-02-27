Birmingham Barons to hold annual job fair on March 3 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Barons to hold annual job fair on March 3

Source: Birmingham Barons Media Relations Dept.
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Barons will hold their annual Job Fair for the upcoming 2018 season at Regions Field on Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Between the Barons, Regions Field, and Parkview Catering, over 200 seasonal positions are available at Regions Field. You can work baseball games, concerts, and/or special events. Walk-in applications will be accepted at the Job Fair, however all applicants are encouraged to pre-apply online through TeamWork Online.

A link to the Job Fair video can be found here: https://youtu.be/LVrzzMIPMsI. Any questions may be directed to the Barons Front Office at barons@barons.com or 205-988-3200.

