UAB opens up spring drills

The wait is over the UAB football team is back to work with the start of Spring Drills on the southside on Tuesday morning. The Blazers worked out for two and a half hours in shorts and helmets.

The UAB football program appears ready for its next chapter, The Return is now old news, the Blazers are moving forward to building on last seasons success that included a Bowl game.

"We have moved forward," said UAB head coach Bill Clark. "We have a ton of experience returning, we have good leadership and we are now looking to find some added talent to add to our depth and make this team better that it ever has been before."

The Blazers have 14 more practices to show this program is ready to raise the bar, building on the success earned in 2017 and making 2018 the best year ever in UAB football history.

