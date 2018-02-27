Ajah Blackledge, missing Hoover woman, found safe in Florida - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ajah Blackledge, missing Hoover woman, found safe in Florida

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Ajah Blackledge was found safe in Sunrise, Florida (Source: Family) Ajah Blackledge was found safe in Sunrise, Florida (Source: Family)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A missing Hoover woman has been found safe.

Ajah Blackledge was located unharmed Monday night in Sunrise, Florida after she was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Blackledge had been missing since January 29th when she was last seen getting breakfast at a Hoover McDonald’s around 8:30 that morning. 

Detectives believed she was in the south Florida area after her cell phone was activated in Hollywood, Florida on February 7th. 

Hoover Police received assistance from several law enforcement agencies in that region, 

Blacklege told police she left home on her own accord. Her family is on the way to Florida to be reunited with her. 

