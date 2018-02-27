I Am Paul Walker documentary headed to Paramount Network - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Keisha Hatchett,

Paul Walker is getting his own documentary.

I Am Paul Walker will offer up an intimate look at the actor's fast and furious life and tragic 2013 death as told by those who knew him. Featuring interviews from former cast-mates and his closest friends, the film will showcase a side few knew of the Fast and Furious star such as his passion for oceanography and marine life, his efforts to help rebuild Haiti after a devastating earthquake in 2010 and more.

The documentary comes from Derik Murray who profiled other iconic figures on film including John F. Kennedy Jr., Muhammad Ali, Heath Ledger and Bruce Lee. His latest, I Am MLK Jr., is set to premiere on the Paramount Network on Monday, April 2.

I Am Paul Walker is expected to debut sometime this summer on Paramount.

