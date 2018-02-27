FIRST ALERT Update: Next round of rain arrives Tuesday night

We will continue to enjoy abundant sunshine through the early afternoon hours, but I do anticipate more clouds developing this evening and tonight as our next round of rain inches closer from the southwest. Temperatures are warming up quickly and will reach 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.



A FIRST ALERT for our next round of rain to impact west Alabama especially after 9 p.m. and reach I-65 by midnight and points east after that. This band of rain will be tracking north and northeast with time and exit the area by about 3 a.m.



Spotty showers will remain possible on Wednesday morning and afternoon, especially for areas along and north of Highway 278. Showers and possible storms along a cold front are set to arrive on Thursday morning. I don’t expect severe weather at this time and that threat should stay to our west.



Temperatures will be warmest early on and in the 60s and then the day ends with temperatures in the 50s behind the cold front.



Friday looks dry and cooler. Temperatures start off in the lower to middle 40s and warm to the lower 60s.



FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy frost on Saturday and Sunday morning, especially east. Temperatures in the 30s to start and 60s to finish and sunshine will be abundant!



Shower chance looks to return early next week and temperatures at night moderate a bit.



Tracking more rain chances and possible weekend frost on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

