UPDATE: Missing Pelham teen found safe

Gabriel Land has been found safe (Source: Pelham PD)

Gabriel Land was last seen near the YMCA on Pelham Parkway. (Source: Pelham PD)

Pelham police say a missing teenager has been found and he is safe.

Gabriel Land, 14, was located today.

Previously he was last seen February 26 on Pelham Parkway near the YMCA.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.