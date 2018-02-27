Pelham PD looking for missing teenager

Gabriel Land was last seen near the YMCA on Pelham Parkway. (Source: Pelham PD)

Pelham police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Gabriel Land, 14, was last seen February 26 on Pelham Parkway near the YMCA.

He was wearing a maroon t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 205-620-6550.

