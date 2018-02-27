Marvel superheroes to feature in Disney's Paris expansion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Marvel superheroes to feature in Disney's Paris expansion

PARIS (AP) - The Walt Disney Company has announced a two billion-euro ($2.5 billion) expansion plan for Disneyland Paris, which will feature Marvel superheroes.

The plan was unveiled Tuesday following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Disney chairman Robert A. Iger.

Disney Group said the development, which includes a transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park, will include three new areas based on Marvel superheroes as well as Frozen and Star Wars movies, "along with new attractions and live entertainment experiences."

The new plans will be rolled roll out in phases beginning in 2021.

Iger said the expansion "will add even more of our beloved characters and unparalleled storytelling to create new lands, attractions and entertainment that further elevate the guest experience and drive new opportunities for tourism in this dynamic region."

