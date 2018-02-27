All lanes open on I-65 SB after multi-vehicle crash, fender bender

A missing Hoover teenager has been found safe. Ajah Blackledge was located unharmed Monday night in Sunrise, Florida after she was pulled over for a traffic violation.More >>
A missing Hoover teenager has been found safe. Ajah Blackledge was located unharmed Monday night in Sunrise, Florida after she was pulled over for a traffic violation.More >>
We will continue to enjoy abundant sunshine through the early afternoon hours, but I do anticipate more clouds developing this evening and tonight as our next round of rain inches closer from the southwest.More >>
We will continue to enjoy abundant sunshine through the early afternoon hours, but I do anticipate more clouds developing this evening and tonight as our next round of rain inches closer from the southwest.More >>
Crews are working to clear a wreck on I-65 southbound at exit 266.More >>
Crews are working to clear a wreck on I-65 southbound at exit 266.More >>
Pelham police need your help finding a missing teenager.More >>
Pelham police need your help finding a missing teenager.More >>
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Ohatchee.More >>
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Ohatchee.More >>