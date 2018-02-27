All lanes open on I-65 SB after multi-vehicle crash, fender bend - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

All lanes open on I-65 SB after multi-vehicle crash, fender bender

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Katrena Long/WBRC) (Source: Katrena Long/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

All lanes are open on I-65 southbound at exit 266 following a wreck that also led to a fender bender. 

The primary crash happened at the I-459 exit between an SUV and a Ford pick up truck towing a 16-foot trailer. 

The trailer flipped. The crash caused delays as crews worked to clear up the scene. 

A spin-off fender bender added to delays. 

Medics responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly