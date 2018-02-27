All lanes open on I-65 SB after multi-vehicle crash, fender bender

All lanes are open on I-65 southbound at exit 266 following a wreck that also led to a fender bender.

The primary crash happened at the I-459 exit between an SUV and a Ford pick up truck towing a 16-foot trailer.

The trailer flipped. The crash caused delays as crews worked to clear up the scene.

A spin-off fender bender added to delays.

Medics responded to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.