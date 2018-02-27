Vegan Crab Cake

Ingredients:

1- 15oz can Artichoke Hearts, drained, chopped

1 cup Tri-Color Bell Peppers, fine diced

2 Tbs Vegan Mayo

1tsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbs Tamari

1 Tbs Course Mustard

1/2 cup Wasabi Seaweed

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs

Garlic Powder

Salt

Pepper

1/4 cup AP Flour

1/4 cup Blended Oil

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except flour and blended oil, seasoning to taste. Once ingredients are well- mixed and seasoned to your liking began to form patties. Coat each patty in flour and refrigerate about 1hour.

Heat oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Carefully placed formed no-crab cakes into skillet without overcrowding. Gently flip patties as they began to brown on the bottom and continue cooking on other side - about 3-4 min on each side.

Serve warm and enjoy

