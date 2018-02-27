Ohatchee homicide victim identified, husband arrested

Police are investigating a homicide in Ohatchee. (Source: WBRC video)

A homicide is under investigation in Ohatchee on Warrior Circle.

Police say it happened between 10-11 p.m. on Monday.

Officials have identified the suspect as Benny Mitchell, and the victim as 41-year-old Misty Mitchell, his wife.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown says Misty's cause of death appears to be trauma-related.

Benny was arrested in Jefferson County.

Brown says Misty's body is being sent for an autopsy.

Ohatchee police and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate.

