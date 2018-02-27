Job & training event Tuesday evening in West Blocton

West Alabama Works and Shelton State Community College will hold an event Tuesday evening in West Blocton, designed to connect job seekers to in-demand jobs in West Alabama region.



There will be information about opportunities particularly geared toward workers and families impacted by the downturn in the coal industry.



The Job & Training Connection event will be held Tuesday, February 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at West Blocton High School at 4734 Truman Aldridge Parkway.



The event is open to people of all ages interested in finding a new job, boosting their resume, enrolling in college or learning about career pathways in West Alabama.

Shelton State will have a Workforce Development Specialist, Career Coach, Instructional Outreach Director and an Adult Education Coordinator onsite to assist attendees. West Alabama Works will have case managers on hand to ensure job seekers connect with employers.

“This event is significant for our area because the West Alabama region has an increasing demand for qualified workers in every industry,” Jonathan Koh, with Shelton State Community College, said in a release.



“The free job training resources available through the West Alabama Works partnerships are designed to give you the skills you need and plug you into those positions.



No matter your age, if you ever thought about a career change, want to graduate high school and go straight to work, or want to enroll in an associate’s degree program, come by during this event.”

This is the second event like this for communities impacted by job losses in the coal industry. Last week’s event was in Brookwood.



