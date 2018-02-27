Free church safety, security seminar in Northport Tuesday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Free church safety, security seminar in Northport Tuesday night

Caption Church safety event Tuesday evening in Northport. (Image source Facebook) Caption Church safety event Tuesday evening in Northport. (Image source Facebook)
NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -

Primus Defense and Bama Carry will hold a free Church Safety and Security Seminar Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at the Northport Civic Center.

Topics will include creating and maintain a church Life Safety Team ministry, risk assessment, information on violence within houses of worship and the Department of Homeland Security Run-Hide-Fight active shooter response.

To register or to get more information, E-mail Bill.jones19@yahoo.com.

