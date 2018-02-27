Free church safety, security seminar in Northport Tuesday night

Primus Defense and Bama Carry will hold a free Church Safety and Security Seminar Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at the Northport Civic Center.



Topics will include creating and maintain a church Life Safety Team ministry, risk assessment, information on violence within houses of worship and the Department of Homeland Security Run-Hide-Fight active shooter response.



To register or to get more information, E-mail Bill.jones19@yahoo.com.

